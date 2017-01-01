Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn urges unity in first New Year speech Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn called for unity in his first New Year address since taking over from his late father, who was widely seen as a unifying force during decades of turbulence. Reuters in a news report revealed that, Any appearance by the new king is closely watched and the pre-recorded address was only the second time he has spoken to the public since taking the throne on Dec...... Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn called for unity in his first New Year address since taking over from his late father, who was widely seen as a unifying force during decades of turbulence. Reuters in a news report revealed that, Any appearance by the new king is closely watched and the pre-recorded address was only the second time he has spoken to the public since taking the throne on Dec...... Read More... Read More... NRIs Hit Hard By Demonetization: GOPIO By Prakash M. Swamy NRIs are ill prepared for the sudden demonetization of high value currency notes in India. “One group that will be hit hard by the government's restrictions will be hundreds of delegates reaching Bengaluru for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention from all over the world,” said Sunny Kulathakal, Convention Convener and GOPIO’s Global Ambassador. He added that many of them have in their..... NRIs are ill prepared for the sudden demonetization of high value currency notes in India. “One group that will be hit hard by the government's restrictions will be hundreds of delegates reaching Bengaluru for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention from all over the world,” said Sunny Kulathakal, Convention Convener and GOPIO’s Global Ambassador. He added that many of them have in their..... Read More... Read More...

Dr. SC Jamir – a great Naga politician, indeed By Oken Jeet Sandham I was privileged to have interviewed Dr. SC Jamir exclusively on many occasions when he was Chief Minister of Nagaland. What I had found one very rare and unique political character in him when he was Chief Minister of Nagaland was – he is one of the greatest politicians the Nagas have produced so far. He is unique, so rare and par excellence. There were a lot of allegations that he paid Rs 10..... I was privileged to have interviewed Dr. SC Jamir exclusively on many occasions when he was Chief Minister of Nagaland. What I had found one very rare and unique political character in him when he was Chief Minister of Nagaland was – he is one of the greatest politicians the Nagas have produced so far. He is unique, so rare and par excellence. There were a lot of allegations that he paid Rs 10..... Read More... Read More... Mocking Rahul Is Becoming Passe By Allabaksh - Syndicate Features It is hard to understand why the prime minister, still said to be way ahead of all rivals in popularity, has to rely almost solely on mocking the Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi to affirm his unassailable position. The Gandhi scion has looked incompetent to revive the fortunes of his party. It is often said that in oratorical skill that sways voters and is a necessary asset for success in..... It is hard to understand why the prime minister, still said to be way ahead of all rivals in popularity, has to rely almost solely on mocking the Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi to affirm his unassailable position. The Gandhi scion has looked incompetent to revive the fortunes of his party. It is often said that in oratorical skill that sways voters and is a necessary asset for success in..... Read More... Read More...