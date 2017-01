Lottery Dealers Stage Protest Against Tickets’ Price Increase Lottery dealers staged a protest yesterday in front of Colombo Fort Railway Station against the Government's decision to increase ticket prices. The government recently decided to increase the price of a lottery ticket from Rs. 20 to Rs 30. Thousands of members of the All Island Lottery Agents’ Association yesterday staged a demonstration in Colombo against a government decision to increase the..... Lottery dealers staged a protest yesterday in front of Colombo Fort Railway Station against the Government's decision to increase ticket prices. The government recently decided to increase the price of a lottery ticket from Rs. 20 to Rs 30. Thousands of members of the All Island Lottery Agents’ Association yesterday staged a demonstration in Colombo against a government decision to increase the..... Read More... Read More... Pakistan Maritime Security Ships HINGOL & BASOL in Sri Lanka on a goodwill visit In a display of brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan Maritime Security Ships (PMSS) HINGOL & BASOL will be arriving at Colombo Port for a 4-day port call from 05-08 January 2017. As part of goodwill, Pakistan Maritime ships frequently visit Sri Lanka. These calls are aimed at strengthening and augmenting the existing strong relationship between Sri Lanka and..... In a display of brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan Maritime Security Ships (PMSS) HINGOL & BASOL will be arriving at Colombo Port for a 4-day port call from 05-08 January 2017. As part of goodwill, Pakistan Maritime ships frequently visit Sri Lanka. These calls are aimed at strengthening and augmenting the existing strong relationship between Sri Lanka and..... Read More... Read More...

Chandrababu Naidu movements watched for a suicide attack - Letter by outlawed Maoist

Sri Lanka might have to increase the security cordon to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, when he visits Colombo on the invitation of Sri Lanka President, as his movements are being watched by the Maoist for a suicide attack. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been recently invited by Sri Lanka President Maithripala Srisena to attend the second.....

UN's 9th Secretary-General - António Guterres begins his term

The incoming United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres officially begins his five year term today after being sworn in on December 12. In the meantime, the outgoing UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was in an emotional and jovial mood , on the last day of his term Friday (30th December), as he bid farewell to colleagues and staff. Leaving the UN's headquarters in New York City for the.....

The Hacking Menace in America and Strange Counter-measures

Hemantha Abeywardena writes from London… Politicians, regardless of their corresponding political allegiance to the Left or Right, naturally dream of leaving an indelible footprint of legacy in the sand of time, despite uttering the exact opposite while in power and trumpeting the rhetoric to the contrary. In this context, President Obama cannot be an exception in a solid global pattern, just because he led the Free World for almost.....

The year 2017 dawns with new hopes of prosperity, coexistence and reconciliation in our hearts - President Srisena

President Maithripala Sirisena, in his message issued for New Year, states that the progress of the human race was pioneered by people who faced challenges with confidence, utmost courage and determination amidst obstacles. "Our goals could be achieved, if we manage our work efficiently and productively, and do the right thing at the right time with unwavering commitment to serve the greater.....

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn urges unity in first New Year speech

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn called for unity in his first New Year address since taking over from his late father, who was widely seen as a unifying force during decades of turbulence. Reuters in a news report revealed that, Any appearance by the new king is closely watched and the pre-recorded address was only the second time he has spoken to the public since taking the throne on Dec......

NRIs Hit Hard By Demonetization: GOPIO

By Prakash M. Swamy

NRIs are ill prepared for the sudden demonetization of high value currency notes in India. "One group that will be hit hard by the government's restrictions will be hundreds of delegates reaching Bengaluru for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention from all over the world," said Sunny Kulathakal, Convention Convener and GOPIO's Global Ambassador. He added that many of them have in their.....

Declare a larger Wildlife Reserve, including the surrounding forest area - President Srisena

President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to the relevant authorities to issue a gazette notification declaring a larger Wildlife Reserve, including the surrounding forest area which is not under the purview of the Department of Wildlife, further expanding the forest area belongs to the Wilpaththu National Park. Furthermore, the President instructed to the expeditious implementation.....

Cigarettes sale ban within army premises effective from 1st January 2017

by Manjari Peiris

Our salutation to the President and the Army Commander of Sri Lanka for taking the bold decision to ban sale of cigarettes within army premises with effect from 1st of January 2017. In this small country, there are some people who are making a big show off - pretending that they are the heroes of preventing cigarette and alcohol consumption in the country. But what they really do is joking.....