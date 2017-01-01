Asian Tribune is published by World Institute For Asian Studies|Powered by WIAS Vol. 12 No. 1717
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 10:57
Lottery dealers staged a protest yesterday in front of Colombo Fort Railway Station against the Government's decision to increase ticket prices. The government recently decided to increase the price of a lottery ticket from Rs. 20 to Rs 30. Thousands of members of the All Island Lottery Agents’ Association yesterday staged a demonstration in Colombo against a government decision to increase the.....Read More...
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 08:59
In a display of brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan Maritime Security Ships (PMSS) HINGOL & BASOL will be arriving at Colombo Port for a 4-day port call from 05-08 January 2017. As part of goodwill, Pakistan Maritime ships frequently visit Sri Lanka. These calls are aimed at strengthening and augmenting the existing strong relationship between Sri Lanka and.....Read More...
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 09:55
By Lt Col. Anil Amarasekera (Retired)
If a new Constitution will allow secessionist objectives to be realized the majority in this country will reject such a new Constitution or even an amendment to the present Constitution that would encourage the secession of their island nation. Many may be unaware that secessionist aims were bone long before independence. Moving an amendment to the address of thanks to the Throne Speech in the.....Read More...
Monday, January 2, 2017 - 10:51
The incoming United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres officially begins his 5 year term today after being sworn in on the 12th of December. Mr. Guterres, a former Prime Minister of Portugal (1995 to 2002) and former UN High Commissioner for Refugees (2005-2015) took the oath of office on the 12th December following the Assembly’s tribute to outgoing Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who.....Read More...
Monday, January 2, 2017 - 10:46
Sri Lanka might have to increase the security cordon to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, when he visits Colombo on the invitation of Sri Lanka President, as his movements are being watched by the Maoist for a suicide attack. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been recently invited by Sri Lanka President Maithripala Srisena to attend the second.....Read More...
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 10:37
The incoming United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres officially begins his five year term today after being sworn in on December 12. In the meantime, the outgoing UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was in an emotional and jovial mood , on the last day of his term Friday (30th December), as he bid farewell to colleagues and staff. Leaving the UN’s headquarters in New York City for the.....Read More...
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 10:13
Hemantha Abeywardena writes from London…
Politicians, regardless of their corresponding political allegiance to the Left or Right, naturally dream of leaving an indelible footprint of legacy in the sand of time, despite uttering the exact opposite while in power and trumpeting the rhetoric to the contrary. In this context, President Obama cannot be an exception in a solid global pattern, just because he led the Free World for almost.....Read More...
The year 2017 dawns with new hopes of prosperity, coexistence and reconciliation in our hearts - President Srisena
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 10:08
President Maithripala Sirisena, in his message issued for New Year, states that the progress of the human race was pioneered by people who faced challenges with confidence, utmost courage and determination amidst obstacles. “Our goals could be achieved, if we manage our work efficiently and productively, and do the right thing at the right time with unwavering commitment to serve the greater.....Read More...
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 09:37
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn called for unity in his first New Year address since taking over from his late father, who was widely seen as a unifying force during decades of turbulence. Reuters in a news report revealed that, Any appearance by the new king is closely watched and the pre-recorded address was only the second time he has spoken to the public since taking the throne on Dec......Read More...
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 08:37
By Prakash M. Swamy
NRIs are ill prepared for the sudden demonetization of high value currency notes in India. “One group that will be hit hard by the government's restrictions will be hundreds of delegates reaching Bengaluru for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention from all over the world,” said Sunny Kulathakal, Convention Convener and GOPIO’s Global Ambassador. He added that many of them have in their.....Read More...
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 11:57
President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to the relevant authorities to issue a gazette notification declaring a larger Wildlife Reserve, including the surrounding forest area which is not under the purview of the Department of Wildlife, further expanding the forest area belongs to the Wilpaththu National Park. Furthermore, the President instructed to the expeditious implementation.....Read More...
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 09:55
by Manjari Peiris
Our salutation to the President and the Army Commander of Sri Lanka for taking the bold decision to ban sale of cigarettes within army premises with effect from 1st of January 2017. In this small country, there are some people who are making a big show off - pretending that they are the heroes of preventing cigarette and alcohol consumption in the country. But what they really do is joking.....Read More...
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 16:28
By Oken Jeet Sandham
I was privileged to have interviewed Dr. SC Jamir exclusively on many occasions when he was Chief Minister of Nagaland. What I had found one very rare and unique political character in him when he was Chief Minister of Nagaland was – he is one of the greatest politicians the Nagas have produced so far. He is unique, so rare and par excellence. There were a lot of allegations that he paid Rs 10.....Read More...
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 07:34
By Allabaksh - Syndicate Features
It is hard to understand why the prime minister, still said to be way ahead of all rivals in popularity, has to rely almost solely on mocking the Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi to affirm his unassailable position. The Gandhi scion has looked incompetent to revive the fortunes of his party. It is often said that in oratorical skill that sways voters and is a necessary asset for success in.....Read More...