Amid ruling Party boycott, Sri Lanka appoints Parliament Select Committee

Colombo, 23 November, (Asiantribune.com):

The Party leaders meeting commenced this morning at the Parliament, chaired by the Speaker but ended in a deadlock.

However, the UNF handed over 7 names for the Parliament selection commitee; Ministers Dinesh Gunawardene, SB Dissanayake, Nimal Siripala, Mahinda Samarasinghe & Wimal Weerawansa were UPFA nominees for the Selection Committee while MPs Laxman Kiriella, Rauf Hakeem, Rishad Bathiudeen, Mano Ganesan & Patalie Champika Ranawaka wer from UNF.

ITAK’s Mavai Senadhiraja and JVP’s Vijitha Herath were Speaker's composition for the Selection Committee. Speaker announced members for the Parliament selection committee comprises of 5 members each from UPFA and UNF;

TNA & JVP gets one member each. Thereafter Governing party (UPFA) members left the House saying they will not recognize Speaker's composition of the Selection Committee.

The Speaker announced that 121 MPs without the governing party voted electronically approving the composition of the Selection Committee.

Parliament is to be reconvened on November 27 at 1.30pm, Speaker announced.

- Asian Tribune -